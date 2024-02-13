Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) will soon open the correction window for the post of Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from February 15 to 24, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2058 ANM vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to ANM form 2023

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on ANM correction form 2023 link Login and make changes to the form Save and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference