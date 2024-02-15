The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Panchakarma Technician, Pharmacist, Laundry Attendant and others today, February 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com .



The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference