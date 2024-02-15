BECIL registration deadline today for 65 MO, Pharmacist, and other posts at becil.com
The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Panchakarma Technician, Pharmacist, Laundry Attendant and others today, February 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
Visit the official website www.becil.com
Go to the Careers page
Click on Registration Form (Online Apply)
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.