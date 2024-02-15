UPSSSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 200 Asst Store Keeper and other posts till March 6
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 6, 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade 3 Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 6, 2024. The last date to submit the fee and make changes to the form is March 13, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.
Steps to apply for the posts
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’
Click on the apply link for the posts of Asst Store Keeper and Assistant Grade 3
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.