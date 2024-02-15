The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) has commenced the online application process for the Assistant Store Keeper and Assistant Grade 3 Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 6, 2024. The last date to submit the fee and make changes to the form is March 13, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for the posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the posts of Asst Store Keeper and Assistant Grade 3 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference