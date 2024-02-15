Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the posts of Librarian Grade-II (School Edu.) Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from February 20 to March 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate or equivalent examination recognised by UGC with degree or diploma in Library Science recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education/ Government. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.