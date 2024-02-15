GATE 2024 response sheet releasing tomorrow; check details here
Candidates will be able to download their response sheets from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. The exam will held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The answer key will be released on February 21 and the result is likely to be out on March 16, 2024.
The score card will be available to download on March 23, 2024.
Steps to download GATE 2024 response sheet
Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in
On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 response sheet link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the response sheet
Take a printout for future reference
About GATE
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.
