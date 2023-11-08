The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has started the modification process in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024) application form. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in till November 11, 2023. An additional fee is applicable per change.

GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from January 3, 2024, onwards. The result is likely to be out on March 16, 2024.

Steps to make changes to GATE 2024 form

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESSING SYSTEM or GOAPS link

Login and proceed with the application correction process Make the necessary changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GATE 2024 application correction window.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.