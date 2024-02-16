Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Architect under Building Construction Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 23/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from February 21 to March 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 106 Assistant Architect vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor in Architecture from any recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.