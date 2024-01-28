The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar today, January 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1051 vacancies. The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the State’s SC/ST category and PwD/Female candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register yourself on the candidate portal and login Select post, fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BPSC recruitment 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.