The Indian Institute of Science ( IISc ), Bengaluru has released the candidate response sheet link for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( GATE 2024 ). Candidates can download their response sheets from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in .

GATE 2024 was conducted from February 3 to 11, 2024. The answer key will be released on February 21 and the results are likely to be out on March 16, 2024.

The score card will be available to download on March 23, 2024.

Steps to download GATE 2024 response sheet

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 response sheet link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GATE 2024 candidate response sheet.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.