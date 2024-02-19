Today, February 19, is the last date to apply for the posts of Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) in the Chandigarh Department of Education. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website chdeducation.gov.in till 5.00 PM today. The last date to deposit fees is February 22 (upto 2.00 PM).

The JBT recruitment exam 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2024 from 9.30 AM to 12.00 Noon. Admit cards for the JBT exam will be uploaded on the Commission’s website by March 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 396 Junior Basic Teacher posts in the pay matrix of Rs 9,300-34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,200 (Level 5).

Here’s the notice for JBT exam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 37 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidate should possess (i) Graduate or equivalent degree from a recognised University; and (ii) Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) (by whatever name known) of not less than 2 years duration recognised by NCTE; and (iii) Pass in Central Eligibility Test conducted in accordance with guidelines framed by NCTE.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for all category candidates (except SC candidates) is Rs 1000. Candidates from SC category will be charged Rs 500.

Steps to apply for Chandigarh JBT post 2024

Visit the official website chdeducation.gov.in On the homepage click on ‘Recruitments’ Go to Click Here–> For any notices regarding recruitment of JBT Now click on the application link and register yourself to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Chandigarh JBT recruitment 2024.

Selection Process

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written test and on the basis of the merit list candidates will be called for a document verification process.