The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the State Services Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till February 27, 2024.

The Preliminary exam 2023 was conducted on February 11, 2024, in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted in 28 districts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 242 vacancies.

The Commission has invited objections (if any) against the released answer key on the official website by paying a processing fee of Rs 50 per challenge raised.

Steps to download CGPSC answer key

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for State Services Exam Model Answers Click on the link to file online objection and login The CGPSC answer key will appear on screen Download a copy of the answer key Raise objections (if any)

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in a Preliminary exam, a Main exam and a physical eligibility test (PET) based on the post.