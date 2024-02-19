The Indian Institute of Science ( IISc ), Bengaluru has released the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering ( GATE 2024 ). Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in .

The applicants can submit their suggestions, if any, from February 22 to 25.

GATE 2024 was held from February 3 to 11, 2024. The results are likely to be out on March 16, 2024. The score card will be made available by March 23, 2024.

Steps to download GATE 2024 answer key

Visit the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in On the homepage, go to the GATE 2024 Master Question Papers & Keys link Click on the answer key links The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GATE 2024 answer keys.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.