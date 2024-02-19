TS PECET 2024 schedule released; register from March 14
Candidates will be able to apply for the exam at tsche.ac.in from March 14 onwards.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the exam schedule of the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS PECET 2024. As per the notification, the registration window will open from March 14 to May 15 on the official website tsche.ac.in.
The last date to submit the form with the late fee is May 31. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 10 to 13, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for TS PECET 2024
Visit the TS PECET 2024 official website
Click on, “Application Fee Payment”
Fill in the details and pay the application fee
Proceed to fill the application form
Fill in the details and preview/ submit
Download and print the application for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.