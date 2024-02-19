Telangana State Council of Higher Education ( TSCHE ) has released the exam schedule of the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2024 or TS PECET 2024. As per the notification, the registration window will open from March 14 to May 15 on the official website tsche.ac.in.

The last date to submit the form with the late fee is May 31. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 10 to 13, 2024.

Steps to apply for TS PECET 2024

Visit the TS PECET 2024 official website Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

