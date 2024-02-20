The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has notified vacancies to the post of Junior Executive in various Branches across India today, February 19. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the posts on the official website aai.aero from April 2 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is May 1, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 490 Junior Executive posts in the Airports Authority of India in various pay scales.

Vacancy Details

Junior Executive (Architecture) - 3 posts

Junior Executive (Engg - Civil) - 90 posts

Junior Executive (Engg - Electrical) - 106 posts

Junior Executive (Electronics) - 278 posts

Junior Executive (Information Technology) - 13 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Maximum age is 27 years as on May 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

(i) For JE Architecture - Candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and be registered with Council of Architecture.

(ii) For JE (Engg - Civil) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil

(iii) For JE (Engg - Electrical) - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical

(iv) For JE Electronics - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications / Electrical with specialization in Electronics.

(v) For JE Information Technology - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technical in Computer Science/ Computer Engineering/IT/ Electronics OR Masters in Computer Application (MCA).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Apprentice categories are exempt from payment of any fee. For all other category candidates the application fee is Rs 300.