PSSSB Scientific Asst result, final answer key released; check details here
Candidates can download the result, final answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the revised result and revised final answer key for the Scientific Assistant exam under Advt. 14 of 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.
Steps to download SA result, final answer key
- Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Scientific Assistant result, final answer key link
- The result and final answer key will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result, answer key
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to revised SA result.
Direct link to revised SA final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.