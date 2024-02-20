The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board ( PSSSB ) has released the revised result and revised final answer key for the Scientific Assistant exam under Advt. 14 of 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

Steps to download SA result, final answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Scientific Assistant result, final answer key link The result and final answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the result, answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to revised SA result.

Direct link to revised SA final answer key.