The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the post of Scientific Assistant under Advt. 14 of 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies.

“Your are Advised to Re-Visit this website on 5th Jan 2024, to Know your Examination Centre Address details,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Scientific Asst admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Scientific Assistant admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.