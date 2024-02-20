The All India Management Association ( AIMA ) will release the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test from February 22 (5.00 PM) onwards. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in .

The admit card will contain the Candidate's Name, Form No, Roll No, Test Date, Test Time and Test Venue Address. Candidate must follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2024.

Steps to download AIMA MAT PBT admit card

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, go to the candidates’ portal Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

