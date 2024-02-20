NCL admit card 2024 released for Assistant Foreman posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.nclcil.in.
National Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Foreman for regular deployment across Mines/ Establishments of NCL in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh and Sonbhadra District of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.nclcil.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4, 2024. The test will be held for the duration of 90 minutes. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 150 posts for Assistant Foreman in various departments of the organisation.
Vacancy Details
Assistant Foreman (E&T) Trainee - Grade C : 9 posts
Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) Trainee - Grade C : 59 posts
Assistant Foreman Electrical Trainee - Grade C : 82 posts
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for NCL Asst Foreman 2024
Visit the official website www.nclcil.in
On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab
Click on the Assistant Foreman admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.