The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the final result of the Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2 posts under Advt. No. 06/2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The interviews were conducted from January 29 to February 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

Steps to download AE Civil final result

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class 2 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AE Civil final result.