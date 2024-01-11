The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Candidates can send suggestions, if any, till January 15, 2024. The exam was held on January 7, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 293 vacancies.

Steps to download Civil Services answer key 2023

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Gujarat Administrative Service 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

Direct link to submit the suggestions.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Personal Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.