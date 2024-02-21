Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET 2024). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in from February 26 to April 6, 2024. The correction window will open from April 8 to 12.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 12 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card is likely to be released on May 1, 2024. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam details and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Stream Fee Engineering (E) Rs 500 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates)



Rs 900 (for others) Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP) Rs 500 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates)



Rs 900 (for others) Engineering (E), and Agriculture & Pharmacy (AP) Rs 1000 (for SC/ST and PWD candidates for E and AP)



Rs 1800 (for others for E and AP)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.