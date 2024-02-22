Central Bank of India recruitment 2024: Apply to 3000 Apprentice posts at nats.education.gov.in
Aspirants can apply to various Apprentice posts at the National Apprenticeship portal nats.education.gov.in till March 6, 2024.
The Central Bank of India (CBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Engagement of Apprentices as per Apprenticeship policy of the Bank. Aspirants can apply to various Apprentice posts at the National Apprenticeship portal nats.education.gov.in till March 6, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3000 vacancies for Apprentices in the Bank for a fixed duration. The online examination for Apprentice recruitment is tentatively scheduled for March 10. The engagement of selected candidates will be subject to their being declared medically fit by a dully qualified medical practitioner and subject to document verification conducted by the Bank officials.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidate should be born between April 1, 1996 and March 31,2004 as on cut-off date. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.
Educational qualification: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualifications recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates should have completed & have passing certificate for their graduation after March 30, 2020.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Application/Examination/Intimation fee to be remitted by all eligible applicants to the scrutinizing/examining body deputed by the Bank is as under:
Application Fee per category
|Category
|Application/Examination/ Intimation Fees
|PwBD
|Rs 400 + GST
|SC/ST/All Women candidates/EWS
|Rs 600 + GST
|All other candidates
|Rs 800 + GST
Steps to apply for the posts
- Visit the official website nats.education.gov.in
- Register yourself on the portal and proceed with the application
- Go to ‘Apply Against Advertised Vacancy’ and search for ‘Apprenticeship with Central Bank of India’
- Click on the ‘Apply’ button and Login
- Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.