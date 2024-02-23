Karnataka UGCET 2024 registration deadline today; apply now
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online application deadline for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 or UGCET 2024 today, February 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. The last date to pay the fee is February 26, 2024.
Karnataka CET Exam is a state-level entrance exam organized for providing admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and other professional courses offered by colleges and institutions located in the state.
Here’s the deferment notification.
Steps to apply Karnataka UGCET 2024
Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
On the homepage, click on the application link
Register and proceed with application process
Upload required documents, pay the applicable fee and submit
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.