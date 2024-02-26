The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of the CS Executive and Professional exam, December 2023 session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icsi.edu .

No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued. The CS Executive and Professional exam was conducted from December 21 to 30, 2023.

“Next Examination for Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) and Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) will be held from 1st June, 2024 to 10th June, 2024 for which online Examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from 26th February, 2024,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CS exam results

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on ‘Latest @ ICSI’ tab Click on the CS Executive (Old & New Syllabus) and Professional Programmes December, 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

