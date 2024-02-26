Today, February 26, is the last date to apply for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons under Advt. No. 24 of 2023-24 at the Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 539 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc and A.H) or its equivalent degree from any recognised University/ College/ Institution in India or abroad. More details in the official notification.

Examination Fee

No examination fee is applicable.

Steps to apply for OPSC VAS/AVAS 2024 posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Register and proceed with the application process Select post, fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

