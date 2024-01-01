Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons under Advt. No. 24 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from January 25 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is February 26, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 539 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc and A.H) or its equivalent degree from any recognised University/ College/ Institution in India or abroad. More details in the official notification.

Examination Fee

No examination fee is applicable.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.