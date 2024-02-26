The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics in Technical Education Service. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The Polytechnic Lecturer exam was conducted from September 4 to 8, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Polytechnic Lecturer final answer key

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Polytechnic Lecturer final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Polytechnic Lecturer final answer key.