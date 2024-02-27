The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the Post of Navik (General Duty) today, February 27. Eligible candidates can send in their applications on the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 260 Navik (General Duty) posts in various zones of the Indian Coast Guard.



Vacancy Details

North - 79 posts

West - 66 posts

North East - 68 posts

East - 33 posts

North West - 12 posts

Andaman and Nicobar - 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Minimum 18 Years and maximum 22 years Candidates applying for post of Navik (GD) should be born between September 1, 2002 to August 31, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Educational qualification: Candidates must be 10+2 passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 300.

Steps to apply for CGEPT 02/2024

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Now click ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel CGEPT’ On this page, click on the registration link for CGEPT 02/2024 batch Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for ICG Navik recruitment 2024.

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared based on three primary stages of the recruitment drive Stage- I (Computer Based Examination), Stage - II (Adaptability Test, PMT and Document Vertification) and Stage - III (Document Verification and Pre-Enrolment Medicals at INS Chilka).