Today, February 27, is the last date to apply for the recruitment of Graduate and Technician Apprentices posts at the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website secl-cil.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1425 Graduate and Technician Apprentice posts in various departments of the SECL.



Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should have completed 18 years of age as on February 13, 2024. Upper age limit has not been specified by the SECL as of now.

Educational qualification: Candidate should hold a 4 year degree for graduate apprenticeship and a 3 year diploma in relevant stream/branch of engineering for technician apprenticeship or equivalent qualification granted by institution recognized by the Government. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for SECL Apprentice posts

Visit the official website secl-cil.in On the homepage, click on ‘Human Resources’ Now under ‘Manpower’ go to ‘HRD’ > ‘Apprentice’ Click on the link to apply for Apprentice posts for FY 2023-24 Register yourself on the NATS portal and proceed with the application Select post, fill out form, upload documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference