Tripura Public Service Commission ( TPSC ) has announced the recruitment exam result for the post of Agriculture Officer in the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test round. The PT will be held in the Commission Secretariat at Agartala on and from April 22, 2024. The detailed programme will be released in due course of time.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.-10/2023).

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/personality test.