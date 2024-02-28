Today, February 28, is the last date to register for the the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) in the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ). Eligible candidates can submit their completed registration forms on the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6244 vacancies.

The applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, exam patter and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Group IV posts

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link for the Group IV posts Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Group IV services.