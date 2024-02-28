The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board ( WBPRB ) has invited applications from eligible male and female candidates for recruitment to the posts of Constable and Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police 2024 today, February 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website wbpolice.gov.in from March 1 to 29, 2024 (upto 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3734 posts out of which 3464 vacancies are for Constable posts and 270 vacancies are for Lady Constable posts in the Kolkata Police.

Eligibility Critieria

Age limit: The applicant must not be less than 18 years and must not be more than 30 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent to qualify for the posts. More details in the notification.

Here’s the Kolkata Police recruitment notice.

Application Fee Category Application Fee Processing Fee Total All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) Rs 150 Rs 20 Rs 170 Scheduled Caste (West Bengal only) Nil Rs 20 Rs 20 Scheduled Tribe (West Bengal only) Nil Rs 20 Rs 20 Note : No exemption of fees is available to the SC/ST candidates of OTHER States.

Selection Process

The post of Constables/Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.