The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) under Advt. No. 29 of 2023-24. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from March 20 to April 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Professor posts in 23 different disciplines. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 45 years as on January 1, 2024.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC Asst Professor 2024 posts

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Asst Professor 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference