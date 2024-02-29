The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Human Resources Coordinator (Junior). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mcgm.gov.in till March 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 38 HR Junior Coordinator posts in the Corporation through a Written exam.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 18 years or above the age of 38 years to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Essential qualification: Candidate must have graduated from any government accredited University/Board in any discipline to qualify for the posts. Candidates must also have a minimum of 3 years of work experience in HR or Admin fields in a Government or Semi-Government organisation.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to Backward Classes must pay an application fee of Rs 900 while candidates from all other categories must pay Rs 1000. Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempt from payment of any fees.

Steps to apply for BMC recruitment 2024

Visit the official website mcgm.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ under ‘For Prospects’ Under Human Resources click on the Advertisement for recruitment of HR Coordinators (Junior) Click on the IBPS portal link for registration and proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

