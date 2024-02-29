The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has commenced the online registration process for the Staff Nurse Allopathic (Male/ Female) (Main) Exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam can register on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till March 14, 2024.

The UPPSC Staff Nurse Preliminary exam was conducted on December 19 at five districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and Meerut. The results were declared on February 20 and a total of 3962 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 vacancies.

Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary exam must register for the Main examination. The hard copies of the filled out registration forms must be sent via Speed/Regular post to the Commission’s office by March 21.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to register for Staff Nurse Main exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Staff Nurse Allopathic Main exam registration link Key in your OTR details and login Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for Staff Nurse Allopathic Mains 2023.