OSSTET answer key 2023 released; here’s download link
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at bseodisha.ac.in by March 6.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the provisional answer key of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 or OSSTET 2023. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website bseodisha.ac.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website bseodisha.ac.in by March 6, 2024. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per suggestion.
OSSTET 2023 was conducted on January 19, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download OSSTET 2023 answer keys
Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in
Click on the OSSTET 2023 answer key links
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer keys
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to download the answer keys.
Direct link to submit suggestions.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.