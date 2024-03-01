The National Horticulture Board ( NHB ) has announced the results of the Deputy Director and Senior Horticulture Officer Stage 1 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Stage 2 exam scheduled to be conducted on March 10. The admit card will be made available to download from March 7.

“The Stage-II Examination shall be organized only for those candidates, who qualify in Stage-I Examination. The City of Examination for Stage-II Examination for candidates shall remain the same as Stage-I Examination,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies out of which 19 vacancies are for the post of Deputy Director and 25 vacancies are for the post of Senior Horticulture Officer.

Steps to download NHB DD, SHO results 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ Click on DD and SHO result links The results will appear on the screen Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

