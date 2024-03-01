The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited ( PSPCL ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer/ Electrical, Junior Engineer/ Sub Station, and Junior Engineer/ Civil. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website pspcl.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 544 JE posts, of which 378 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer/Electrical, 112 for Junior Engineer /Sub-Station, and 54 for Junior Engineer /Civil.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Engineer/ Electrical: The candidate should possess full time regular 3/4 years Diploma in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering from an institute recognized by State/Central Govt. with minimum of 60% marks.

Junior Engineer / Sub-Station: The candidate must possess full time regular 3/4 years Diploma in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering from an institute recognized by State/ Central Govt. with minimum of 60% marks.

Junior Engineer / Civil: The candidate should possess full time regular 3/4 years Diploma in Civil Engg. from an institute recognized by State/ Central Govt. with minimum of 60% marks.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1416, whereas Rs 885 is applicable to SC/ ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Junior Engineer posts 2024

Visit the official website pspcl.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ tab Click on the “Recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer/Electrical, Junior Engineer/Sub-Station and Junior Engineer/Civil against CRA 303/24” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JE posts 2024.