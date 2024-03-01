The High Court of Jharkhand has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of English Stenographer under Advertisement No. 02/Admn. Misc./ 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in till March 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 399 posts, of which 397 vacancies are for the post of English Stenographer for Civil Courts of the State of Jharkhand and 2 for English Stenographer for Judicial Academy Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any subject from a recognized University with stenography speed of 80 words per minute (wpm) in English and typing speed of 40 words per minute (wpm) in English on Computer with permissible mistakes upto 05%. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved, EWS, BC-I and BC-II category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 125 is applicable to SC, ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Jharkhand HC English Steno posts 2024

Visit the official website jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, visit the ‘Recruitment’ tab Now click on the link to register for the post of English Stenographer at HC of Jharkhand Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

Direct link to apply for English Stenographer posts.