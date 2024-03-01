Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has declared the results of the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) posts. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on December 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download RO/ ARO result 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO result, final answer key 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RO/ ARO result 2023.

Direct link to download RO/ ARO final answer key 2023.