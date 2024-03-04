Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) will today, March 4, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand, Advt. No. 06/2022. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Assistant Professor posts 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the application link for Assistant Professor posts Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.