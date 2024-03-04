The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Deputy Inspector/Equivalent, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, till March 6 by paying a fee of Rs 200 (in the form of demand draft) per question.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 04-03-2024, during office hours only. The Board shall not entertain any such representations/objections after the expiry of the stipulated period or through any other mode,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.

Steps to download Deputy Inspector answer key

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for the post of Deputy Inspector The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

