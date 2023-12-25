The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has declared the results for the Panchayat Secretary, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the result and scoresheet on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The OMR based written examination was held on December 10, 2023. JKSSB has advertised a total of 1395 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development Department.

“Mere figuring in the result/scoresheet shall not entitle a candidate to be called for document verification or figure in the selection list and he/she has to fulfill other eligibility conditions, as laid down and decision of the Board in this regard shall be final. The J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will call candidates falling in the consideration zone based on the merit obtained by them for document verification. The schedule for document verification shall be notified separately,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download JKSSB results

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘What’s New’ Now click, ‘Result/Scoresheet of Written Examination for the post of Panchayat Secretary - regarding.’

The Results for Panchayat Secretary exam will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JKSSB results.

Selection Process

The selection for the post shall be made on the basis of merit obtained in written examination (objective type MCQ) only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.