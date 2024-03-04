The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has announced the final result for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final result from the official website ssc.gov.in .

A total of 2274 candidates had been shortlisted to appear for Paper II held on December 31, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 307 vacancies. A total of 296 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification stage.

“Post declaration of the final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and Appointment formalities will be undertaken by the Allocated Department to the shortlisted candidates. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from the declaration of final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondences regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates,” reads the result document.

Steps to download SSC JHT result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator & Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 - Declaration of Final Result” The final result for SSC JHT 2023 exam will appear on screen Check your results with your date of birth and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSC JHT result 2023.