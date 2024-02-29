The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has announced the results for the Tier 2 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or CHSL 2023 . Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the cut-off and download their results from the official website ssc.gov.in .

was conducted by the Commission from August 2 to 17, 2023 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer key was released on August 19 and objections were invited till August 22. The CHSLE 2023 results were announced on October 2, 2023. A total of 19556 candidates qualified for the Tier 2 exam conducted on November 2, 2023.

“As per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of posts to eligible candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by the candidates online. Merit list has been prepared on the basis of overall performance of the candidates in Tier II examination only. Subject to their qualifying in the document verification to be conducted by the respective user departments, a total of 1211 candidates have been provisionally recommended for appointment,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download SSC CHSLE results

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHSLE results 2023 link The CHSLE cut-off and shortlisted candidates list will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the result document Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CHSLE results 2023.

The SSC CHSL exam is being held for recruitment to the Group C posts viz. Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Tentatively, the Commission has notified approx. 1600 vacancies.

Selection Process

The SSC CHSL Computer-Based Examination will be conducted in two parts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. Teir-II will include Skill Test/ Typing Test. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.