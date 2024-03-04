The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the notification for the post of Head Master under Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Dept., Govt of Bihar under Advt. No. 26/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from March 11 to April 2, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6061 Head Master posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to the Syllabus.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

The Commission has also invited applications for 40247 Head Teacher posts. Applicants will be able to apply for the posts from March 11. The registration window will close on April 2, 2024.

Here’s the Head Teacher notification.