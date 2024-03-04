The Government of AP, Department of School Education has released the question papers, answer keys (for some subjects) and candidate response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 ( AP TET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the answer key and response sheets from the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

The AP TET 2024 exam was conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key for all subjects will be released on March 10. The result is likely to be out on March 14, 2024.

Steps to download the AP TET 2024 response sheets

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the response sheets link Click on ‘Candidate login’ and key in your details Check and download the response sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP TET 2024 response sheets.

Direct link to download AP TET question paper/answer key.