The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has notified vacancies to be filled by the Technical Assistant exam 2024 today, March 3. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from May 1 to 31, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is June 6.

This year, a total of 3446 vacancies will be filled by the Technical Assistant exam under Advertisement Number 07/2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on June 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per State Government reservation rules.

Education qualification: Candidates must possess (i) Bachelor Degree in Agriculture / Horticulture / Forestry OR B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering AND (ii) UPSSSC PET 2023 score card. More details in the recruitment notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for Technical Assistant exam 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Once live, click on the apply link for the post of Taxation Assistant Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference