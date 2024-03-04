UPSSSC Technical Assistant exam 2024 notification released; apply for 3446 from May 1
Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from May 1 to 31, 2023.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has notified vacancies to be filled by the Technical Assistant exam 2024 today, March 3. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from May 1 to 31, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is June 6.
This year, a total of 3446 vacancies will be filled by the Technical Assistant exam under Advertisement Number 07/2024.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 years and 40 years as on June 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per State Government reservation rules.
Education qualification: Candidates must possess (i) Bachelor Degree in Agriculture / Horticulture / Forestry OR B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering AND (ii) UPSSSC PET 2023 score card. More details in the recruitment notice.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.
Steps to apply for Technical Assistant exam 2024
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’
Once live, click on the apply link for the post of Taxation Assistant
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
Download the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.