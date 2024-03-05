The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions ( CUET-PG ) 2024. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slips from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

“Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city for tests scheduled to be held between 11th to 15th March has been hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application No. and Password from the website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/,” reads the notification.

The computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 28, 2024. The admit cards will be out to download from March 7.

The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers / subjects.

Steps to download CUET PG 2024 exam city slip

Visit the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in Go to the Sign In tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

The CUET PG exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. The registration for the CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from December 26 to January 24.