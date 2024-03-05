The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2023 (CCE Mains 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till March 10, 2024.

The CCE Main exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from March 26 to April 3, 2024. The exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu. A total of 2256 candidates have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies including 25 vacancies in Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service; 25 vacancies in J&K Accounts (G) Service; and 25 vacancies in J&K Police (G) Service.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates.

Steps to download JKPSC CCE Main exam 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JKPSC CCE Main 2023 registration link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam and Personality Test (Interview).